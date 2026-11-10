Israel's latest election has left its political future uncertain, but Jay Shapiro believes the country's greatest challenge extends beyond the contest between Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents.

Speaking on The Israeli Perspective, Shapiro argued that Israel needs a broad national government rather than another fragile coalition dependent on small parties.

According to figures, Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats, while its main rival won 48. Arab parties increased their combined representation to 19 seats, potentially giving them a decisive role in coalition negotiations.

Shapiro criticized the dominance of pro- and anti-Netanyahu politics, arguing that mainstream Zionist parties share substantial common ground on national security, Iran, economic reform and military service.

“I've never believed that loyalty to a politician should outweigh loyalty to the country," he said.

He also challenged American Jewish figures, including Jeremy Ben-Ami and former ambassador Dan Shapiro, who encouraged cooperation with Arab parties to replace Netanyahu.

Shapiro insisted that Israelis, rather than commentators living abroad, must determine the country's political direction.

“If you want to really have something to say about the results of the Israeli election, come here, be a citizen, and vote," he said.