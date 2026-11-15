Israel cannot afford another election, and its four leading political figures must put their personal rivalries aside to form a stable government, Jay Shapiro argued on "The Israeli Perspective".

According to figures cited by Shapiro, Netanyahu’s bloc secured 53 Knesset seats, while the opposing bloc won 48, leaving neither with the 61 required for a majority. Arab parties gained 19 seats, increasing their potential influence.

Shapiro proposed a coalition bringing together Benjamin Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett, Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Liberman, whose parties collectively hold approximately 68 seats.

“What’s preventing them from forming a unity government? The answer is not even ideology, but personalities," he said.

Despite disagreements over governance and accountability, Shapiro argued that the leaders share fundamental positions on Iran, Hamas, national security and economic policy.

He warned that another election would delay decisions on military conscription, security threats and economic challenges.

Earlier in the episode, marking the Balfour Declaration’s 109th anniversary, Shapiro rejected portrayals of Zionism as colonialism, emphasizing the Jewish people’s historical connection to Israel.

Returning to the political impasse, he called for compromise.

“We simply cannot afford another election that will not change anything," he said.