The Royal Jordanian Air Force announced Monday that it had carried out airstrikes against terrorist positions in southern Syria in response to Friday's deadly attack on a church funeral in southern Jordan, which left nine people dead and 34 others wounded.

In a statement, the Jordanian military said the operation, named "Jordanian Deterrence - Hammoud," targeted hideouts belonging to terrorist organizations whose members were allegedly connected to the perpetrators of the shooting at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hammoud, in the Karak governorate.

According to the military, Jordanian fighter jets destroyed several terrorist facilities, killing and wounding numerous operatives and destroying vehicles belonging to the organizations.

The armed forces described the strikes as retaliation for those murdered in the church attack and pledged to continue fighting terrorism and protecting Jordan's citizens and security.

King Abdullah II welcomed the operation in a post on X, declaring that Jordanian forces had pursued the terrorists to their hideouts.

"We said that the terrorists would not escape punishment," the king wrote, adding that individuals promoting ideologies that divide Jordanians would also be held accountable.

The airstrikes followed the arrest of three suspects earlier Monday in connection with Friday's massacre.

Jordanian Public Security Director Major General Obaidallah Maaytah said the suspects included two brothers and their brother-in-law, all of whom embraced extremist "Takfiri" (heretical) ideology.

According to Maaytah, the attack had not been planned in advance. The three men were following the funeral procession when they decided to open fire on mourners.

The suspects subsequently fled together in a vehicle, which investigators later located.

Security forces apprehended all three following an armed confrontation at an abandoned building. The suspects were wounded during the operation, and authorities recovered firearms and a substantial quantity of ammunition.

The attack occurred Friday, October 23, when gunmen opened fire on mourners attending a funeral at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Hammoud, near Karak.

Initial reports put the death toll at seven, but the number subsequently rose to nine after two victims succumbed to their wounds. A total of 34 people were reported injured.

Jordanian authorities launched an extensive search for the perpetrators following the shooting, conducting raids and searches across several villages and surrounding areas.

Jordan's Interior Minister Mazin al-Farrayeh said Monday that investigators had not established any links between the arrested suspects and other terrorist cells. The investigation remains ongoing.