The Jordanian military announced on Sunday that its Royal Naval Force had arrested an Israeli national suspected of illegally entering Jordanian territorial waters by swimming from Israel.

According to the Jordanian Navy, the incident occurred on Saturday after naval personnel spotted an individual swimming from the Israeli side toward Jordanian waters.

The military said its forces immediately responded, apprehended the individual, and transferred him to the relevant authorities.

The IDF confirmed the Jordanian claims, stating that it received a report on Saturday of an Israeli civilian who crossed by sea from Israeli territory into Jordanian waters.

The IDF stated that Israeli security authorities have been working through the relevant channels to ensure his safe return.

The IDF emphasized that crossing the border into Jordan outside an authorized border crossing is prohibited, poses a danger to Israeli citizens, and constitutes a violation of the law.

The announcement came as six suspects crossed from Jordan into Israel overnight Sunday aboard rubber boats on the Dead Sea.

IDF troops spotted the suspects disembarking near the community of Ovnat and heading west into Israeli territory. Following searches in the area, soldiers located and arrested all six.

An initial assessment indicated that the suspects were migrant workers attempting to enter Israel illegally rather than individuals involved in a security-related infiltration.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.