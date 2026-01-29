Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Russia’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Berel Lazar, to discuss the state of Jewish communities in Russia and future initiatives for Russian Jewry.

The meeting took place in the days leading up to International Holocaust Remembrance Day. During the discussion, President Putin highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony in Russia and shared personal childhood memories involving a Jewish family.

Speaking at the beginning of the meeting in the presence of the media, Putin noted the significance of Holocaust remembrance in Russia. “These days the world marks Holocaust Remembrance Day," he said. “For Russia, this date has particular importance, as we remember the immense suffering Nazism brought to our country. More than one million Soviet and Russian Jews were victims of those crimes."

Rabbi Lazar responded by emphasizing the sense of security felt by Jewish communities in Russia, particularly in contrast to developments elsewhere. “When we see that, unfortunately, antisemitism continues today in different countries around the world, we are proud to live here," he said. “Thank God, here we truly feel comfortable and safe. When I speak with colleagues in the West, they ask whether it is possible to sit next to leaders of other religions. I tell them that we do not merely sit together - we actively work together on many projects."

Addressing the rise in global antisemitism, Rabbi Lazar referred to recent incidents abroad. “What we see today in places such as Australia, Manchester, and elsewhere is deeply troubling," he said. “Here, by God’s grace, we do not experience this. I remember the early 1990s, when synagogues were burned and antisemitism was widespread. Today, we see a younger generation that is more open, more friendly, and returning to enduring values."

President Putin attributed Russia’s interfaith stability to its shared religious and cultural foundations. “This stems primarily from the common religious culture of Russia’s peoples," he said. “It forms the basis for relations between representatives of different faiths. Every nation contributes to this stability, to development, and to our achievements in all areas." He added that strengthening these ties was a joint effort that would continue in the interests of the country as a whole.

Also attending the meeting was Rabbi Alexander Barda, president of the Union of Communities, who spoke about shared values across religions. “Patriotism and love of the homeland are ideas promoted by all faiths, and they form the foundation of Russia’s unity today," he said. “In this sense, Russia offers a strong example of family life, education, and respect for parents."

In the portion of the meeting held without media, Rabbi Lazar referred to a Jewish neighbor from President Putin’s childhood. According to the rabbi, the family was a group of Hasidic Jews in Leningrad who maintained their religious traditions with devotion.

Rabbi Lazar remarked on the significance of this proximity, noting that the future president had grown up alongside a Hasidic family whose values left a lasting impression. President Putin responded with emotion, recalling additional memories from that period and expressing his satisfaction that Jewish communities in Russia continue to study, teach, preserve their traditions, and contribute actively to society.