US President Donald Trump arrived at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday to launch a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The visit, characterized by grand military displays and symbolic gestures, comes at a critical juncture as the international community grapples with the fallout of the war in Iran and a volatile global economy.

The welcoming ceremony at Tiananmen Square featured a booming cannon salute and a military honor guard, setting a formal tone for the discussions. Following the public pageantry, the two leaders transitioned to a private setting to address a series of complex geopolitical challenges, including trade imbalances and the security of the Persian Gulf.

The personal rapport between the two heads of state was at the forefront as they began their deliberations.

The pair then headed into a bilateral meeting. Xi offered welcome remarks before Trump said of Xi, “You’re a great leader, sometimes people don’t like me saying it but I say it anyway, because it’s true."

“It’s an honor to be with you. It’s an honor to be your friend," Trump said before promising that “the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before."

President Xi told President Trump: "Can we, in the interest of the well-being of our two peoples and the future of humanity, build a brighter future together for our bilateral relations?" He also noted, "The whole world is watching our meeting."

Despite the cordiality, the shadow of the Middle East conflict looms large. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered an energy crisis, prompting US officials to urge Beijing, a major purchaser of Iranian oil, to exert its influence on Tehran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that resolving the crisis is in China's own economic interest.

President Trump, however, has maintained a rigid stance regarding the war's objectives. Before the trip, he asserted that preventing a nuclear-armed Iran remains his absolute priority, stating that the financial situation of ordinary Americans does not factor into his negotiations with the Islamic Republic. "We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon," the President noted, describing his position as one that every American understands.

The summit also aims to resolve long-standing trade frictions. Accompanying the President is a high-level delegation of business executives, including tech and defense leaders, signaling an interest in securing new commercial deals.

The status of Taiwan remains a sensitive issue. While the administration has authorized significant arms sales to the island, Trump’s varied rhetoric has sparked questions regarding the future of US support. As Taiwan produces the semiconductors vital for modern technology, the stakes for both nations are immense.