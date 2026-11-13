Strengthening defenses for communities in Judea and Samaria and security preparations for 2027 were the focus of a conference held in Ariel, attended by Judea and Samaria Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller, local authority heads, and other commanders.

During the conference, local authority heads were presented with a security assessment and the main elements of preparations for the coming year. Discussions focused on further strengthening defenses for communities and residents, and on the coordination required between the military and local leadership.

Infrastructure efforts in Judea and Samaria were also discussed. The talks addressed ongoing cooperation between the IDF and the communities, as well as meeting residents' needs while ensuring a safe daily routine.

The conference was led by the Judea and Samaria regional defense command and the Yesha Council. Alongside local authority heads and military commanders, participants included representatives of the Defense Ministry's Settlement Division, the Home Front Command, the Civil Administration, the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority, Israel Police and Magen David Adom.