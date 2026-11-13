A military map of the Gaza border communities marked "Secret," an airsoft pistol and knives were seized Thursday at the home of a young Palestinian Arab man in the Jiftlik area of the Jordan Valley.

The incident occurred during a joint operation by officers from the Jordan Valley police station in the Gilad area and Border Police forces serving in Judea and Samaria. The officers noticed a young Palestinian man walking in military boots and decided to check him.

When asked where the boots came from, the man claimed they belonged to his son. During the conversation, he added that there was more military equipment at his home.

Following his statement, officers went to his home in the town of Jiftlik and searched it. They found an airsoft pistol, knives and additional military equipment.

Among the items discovered was a military map of the Gaza border communities, which, according to a police statement, bears the security classification "Secret."

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested and taken for questioning at the Jordan Valley police station in the Judea and Samaria District. He remained in custody following questioning, and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his possession of the equipment and classified map.