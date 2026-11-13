Judea and Samaria is Israel's protective shield

Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, is hosting a delegation of American influencers in Israel as part of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s decision to fund visits to Israel by hundreds of delegations.

During a visit to the “Balcony of the State" lookout in Peduel, Samaria, Akunis said, "Establishing a Palestinian state here would lead to another October 7 massacre."

"Samaria and Judea are Israel’s protective shield. For 19 years, these parts of our land were under Jordanian occupation and were renamed the ‘West Bank.’ The real names of these two regions are Samaria - and Judea. This is the cradle of the Jewish people’s homeland."

The delegation spent Thursday touring communities near the Gaza Strip, Sderot, and Jerusalem’s Old City.

On Saturday, the group will visit Haifa and the international Save a Child’s Heart program at Wolfson Medical Center.