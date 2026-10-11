While Israel is waging a campaign against Hamas and declaring the need to prevent its rehabilitation, Qatar, one of the countries most closely associated with support for the terrorist organization, continues to channel more than $100 million in aid into Gaza Strip. All this is happening with Israel allowing the continued transfer of aid into Gaza.

Data from Qatari authorities, published Sunday morning by Israel Hayom, reveal the extent of Qatar’s financial involvement in Gaza throughout the war and ceasefire agreements.

Alongside its role as a mediator in negotiations for the release of the hostages, Doha continued to fund fuel supplies, food, medical equipment and infrastructure rehabilitation projects. Some of these initiatives were even carried out in cooperation with institutions and authorities linked to Hamas.

The main concern is that the aid, even when designated as humanitarian assistance, enables Hamas to divert resources to its activities and maintain its grip on the Gaza Strip.

According to the data, Qatar transferred approximately 30 million liters of fuel to the Gaza Strip between the October 7, 2023, attack and the end of March 2026. Last September, more than 1.3 million additional liters were delivered by truck.

The fuel transfers were carried out under an agreement between Qatar and the UN, officially intended to ensure the continued operation of hospitals, infrastructure facilities and aid organizations.

However, beyond the stated humanitarian purpose, supplies on this scale raise questions about Hamas’s ability to benefit from them, directly or indirectly, while continuing to maintain its governing apparatus in the Strip.

One of the most notable details in the report concerns Qatar’s involvement in projects carried out in cooperation with entities linked to the terrorist organization. Last summer, Qatar led an initiative to clear rubble from hundreds of homes in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with Hamas-affiliated institutions. Another project involved drilling and maintenance work at more than 30 water wells.

In February this year, Doha announced another rubble-removal project, this time to clear roads in cooperation with local authorities in the Strip that are affiliated with Hamas.

The report also raised concerns that funds transferred under the designation of humanitarian aid could reach those financing direct terrorist activity.

Despite Qatar’s ties to Hamas and concerns over how the aid is being used, Israel has not blocked the continuation of Qatar’s humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip.