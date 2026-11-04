The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police on Wednesday morning arrested Abed Abu Shehadeh, a media figure and activist in the Balad party, on suspicion of security-related offenses, Haaretz reported.

Abu Shehadeh, who serves as head of the city's Muslim Administration and is also known for his public and political activities, was arrested in Jaffa, the report said.

At this stage, no further details have been released regarding the offenses he is suspected of committing or the circumstances of his arrest.

The arrest follows allegations and suspicions surrounding the elections for the 26th Knesset, including suspected vote-buying and foreign interference in the electoral process.

However, it is unclear whether Abu Shehadeh's arrest is connected to the election-related suspicions.