Akunis presents 7/10 presentation at Times Square

The faces of those murdered in the October 7 massacre will be displayed in the heart of New York City's Times Square as part of a new Israeli campaign ahead of the third anniversary of the Hamas attack.

The campaign was launched by the Israeli Consulate General in New York in cooperation with Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is intended to commemorate the victims of the massacre and ensure that the events of October 7, 2023, are not forgotten.

Israel's Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, said the campaign comes less than a week before events marking the anniversary of the massacre.

"Less than a week before the events marking the anniversary of the brutal and barbaric massacre carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7, 2023, we are here to remind the entire world, and especially those who deliberately seek to erase the memory of this massacre carried out by the invaders from Gaza against Israel on Simchat Torah," Akunis said.

"We will not forget - and we will not forgive," he added.

As part of the campaign, images of the victims will be shown on screens in Times Square, bringing the memory of those murdered in the Hamas attack to one of the world's most prominent public spaces.