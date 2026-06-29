Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, painted a troubling picture Monday morning of the security situation facing Jewish communities outside Israel, warning that antisemitism and threats against Jews have reached alarming levels.

In an interview with Kan Moreshet, Akunis was asked whether Jews in New York are currently facing a tangible danger. He responded unequivocally: “Yes."

Akunis said that New York, once viewed as one of the safest and most welcoming cities for Jewish life, has undergone a dramatic deterioration in recent years. He described a growing climate of hostility that has moved from public discourse into the streets.

According to the consul, the trend began with protests on American university campuses but soon expanded into public demonstrations, inflammatory rhetoric, and extremist calls targeting Jews and Israel. He said physical attacks against Jews are already occurring and have increased significantly compared with previous years.

Akunis added that during the past year, some protests were deliberately directed toward neighborhoods with large Jewish populations, further intensifying concerns among community members.

During the interview, Akunis also criticized American politicians, including New York lawmaker Zohran Mamdani, claiming that statements against Israel contribute to a hostile atmosphere.

He argued that many accusations and comparisons directed at Israeli policy stem from “deep ignorance" and a lack of understanding of the complex realities facing Israel.

The consul also criticized law-enforcement authorities and government officials, saying that while there has been official recognition of the rise in antisemitic incidents, stronger action is needed.

“We don’t only need condemnations from politicians," Akunis said. “We need strict enforcement, a firm response, and actual prosecution for hate crimes."

Asked whether he would encourage American Jews to leave the United States and immigrate to Israel in light of the situation, Akunis distinguished between his personal views and his diplomatic role.

“Personally, I see Israel as the center of national life for the Jewish people," he said. “But in my role as consul, it is not my job to encourage aliyah."