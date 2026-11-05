House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) officially announced his candidacy for speaker of the House on Wednesday, following the Democratic Party's landslide victory in Tuesday's midterm elections.

In a letter to fellow House Democrats obtained by Axios, Jeffries requested their backing as the party prepares to assume control of the chamber.

"I write to humbly request your support in connection with my candidacy to serve as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives," Jeffries wrote.

"We must now deliver the dramatic change the American people are demanding in the majority," he continued.

Jeffries, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, has headed the House Democratic caucus since former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stepped down from the leadership position in 2022.

Widely considered the frontrunner for the speakership, Jeffries would become the first African American to hold the position if elected.

In his letter, Jeffries pledged that "every single member of our majority will play a meaningful role" and outlined his intention to empower Democrats to "act decisively in three key areas: (1) Affordability (2) Accountability and (3) American Values."

According to Axios, several incoming Democrats, including progressives and lawmakers representing Republican-leaning districts, have not yet committed to supporting Jeffries.

Nevertheless, he is not expected to encounter significant opposition within the caucus. The substantial majority Democrats secured in Tuesday's elections is also expected to limit the influence of any lawmakers who might oppose his candidacy.