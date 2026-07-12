Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday morning sent a message to Washington following the most recent wave of US strikes on Iran.

Posting on X, Ghalibaf attached a screenshot of the fifth point in the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, which deals with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Alongside the screenahot, he wrote, "The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking."

Last week, he posted, "America still hasn’t learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free. Let me put it plainly: if you strike, you’ll get hit."

"Don’t flail around pointlessly, or you’ll sink even deeper: the Strait of Hormuz will only open with 'Iranian arrangements,' not American threats."