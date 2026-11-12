הרב שמואל אליהו: זו האמת שהתבררה בבחירות

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, chief rabbi of Tzfat and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, released a video addressing the election results and concerns over the formation of a left-wing government supported by the Arab parties.

He challenged the sense of fear among members of the national camp, declaring, "God has not taken a break or lost the election. The One who has cared for the people of Israel for thousands of years, who has cared for us until now, will not abandon us."

In the video, Rabbi Eliyahu pointed to what he described as the hypocrisy of the campaign to draft haredim and the exposure of the Arab Knesset members' true character as evidence of divine providence.

He emphasized, "Suddenly it becomes clear that the Torah is the bedrock of our existence; even the change bloc acknowledges this. Acting for ulterior motives ultimately leads to acting for the right reasons. In addition, the people of Israel finally understand that there is an enemy worse than Iran: the supporters of terrorism in our midst."

He added, "Even those in the haredi community who have distanced themselves somewhat from the Land of Israel and somewhat from the people of Israel now understand, more than anything else, that the Torah also means the Book of Genesis, the Land of Israel, King David and fighting our enemies. We cannot do without this. The people of Israel live on and will achieve greater victories than before."