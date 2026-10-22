Rav Shmuel Eliyahu is the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat.

In Europe today, the Religion of Chaos reigns. Left-wing thinkers came to the conclusion that what caused the two terrible World Wars in Europe was the separation between the different nations living there. The wise men of Europe said: Let us mix everyone together, abolish national distinctions, abolish the borders, and turn Europe into one people without borders and without wars. A vision of the End of Days.

They also removed the boundaries between men and women, and this also seemed enlightened: complete equality of rights for women, but it went much farther than that. Afterwards, they also removed the boundaries between good and evil. Who has the right to judge what is good and what is evil? Everyone has their own truth, their own narrative. And so they could not oppose the entry of tens of millions of Muslims into Europe.

The rest is already history.

The Spiritual Fathers of the Religion of Chaos

The Europeans did not invent the Religion of Chaos. The Bolsheviks in Russia preceded them. They thought they could create one people and one world, without wars, without classes, without rich and poor. Everyone would be friends with everyone, and thus redemption would come.

In the name of this ideal, they murdered tens of millions. They oppressed and sent to Siberia anyone who was not as progressive as they were. Thus, the Soviet Union became a great dictatorship, all in the name of defending equality. We all know how it collapsed economically and how it became the greatest threat to world peace.

Brutality

When Europe adopted the values of false equality and false unity, it also adopted brutality against anyone who thinks differently. They forcibly mix men and women together even in areas in which all the studies say that this is dangerous. They "marry" men to men and women to women, while witnessing an enormous decline in the continent's birthrate.

They perform gender operations on children and throw parents who try to oppose them into prison. When there are no children, they expand the opportunities for illegal immigrants to enter Europe. And woe to anyone who dares to say a single word against it.

Muslims Are Destroying Europe

These Muslims brought the values of their countries of origin into Europe. The same values that destroyed their countries are now being imported into Europe.

The defenders of democracy said: Who says that their values are bad and ours are good? We must not be judgmental. Thus, they systematically turned a blind eye to the mass rape and exploitation of tens of thousands of young girls. They turned a blind eye to theft, looting, and robbery. They turned a blind eye to questions of values, because everything was considered relative. This is the essence of progressivism.

The Strange Death of Europe

The Left and the Muslims are joining forces, and Europe is gradually going up in flames. It is paying the terrible price of the perverted religion it adopted.

Thus France is burning, just as Spain burned last year. The fire continues to spread, threatening to burn Italy and Belgium.

This verse is being fulfilled through them:

“And the House of Jacob shall be a fire, and the House of Joseph a flame, and the House of Esau for stubble; and they shall ignite them and consume them, and there shall be no survivor of the House of Esau, for Hashem has spoken" (Ovadiah 1:18).

The United States

The same struggle is taking place in the United States, the greatest superpower in the world.

During his first term, President Trump fought to build a strong border wall between the United States and Mexico to prevent illegal immigration. When President Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris came to power, the southern borders of the United States were opened. Millions of immigrants flooded the country.

Now, the elected administration is trying to stop uncontrolled immigration and restore to each country the definition of its identity and borders.

The Religion of Chaos also exists in academic discourse concerning good and evil. We all remember how the presidents of America's leading universities were unable to define antisemitism and hatred of Israel as absolute evil. They cannot define what a man is and what a woman is. And above all, how can they expect to be the educators and leaders of Western culture?

The Sages of Israel Were Greater Than Prophets

I heard from Rabbi Uri Sherki that the Sages of Israel recognized this Religion of Chaos long ago. It is already described in the Gemara, Tractate Avodah Zarah (2a), which describes how the Holy One, Blessed Be He, will judge the nations of the world in the days of the Mashiach:

“Rabbi Hanina bar Pappa taught, and some say Rabbi Simlai: In the future, the Holy One, Blessed Be He, will bring a Torah scroll, place it in His lap, and say: 'Whoever occupied himself with it, let him come and receive his reward.' Immediately, the nations of the world gather and come in chaos, as it is said: 'All the nations have gathered together,' etc."

The Torah - The Tikun and Order of Creation

God says to the nations that come in chaos:

“Do not enter before Me in chaos. Rather, let each nation enter separately with its scholars."

The “scholars of the nation" are its sages, leaders, and those who express its original spirit.

The Gemara asks: Is there chaos before the Creator? After all, Hashem sees every person and every nation separately, even if they are standing among millions of others!

The Gemara explains that the separation is necessary:

“So that they will not become confused with one another, and so that they will hear what He says to them!"

Every nation must preserve its identity and boundaries so that it can hear and internalize the particular tikun (correction) intended for it.

The tikun that Europe must undergo is not the same as the tikun required of America. The correction required of Christians is not the same as that required of the Ishmaelites, nor is it the same as the correction required of Russia, China, and the other nations of the world.

France Against the Word of God

Today's demonstrators in France are marching with Palestinian Arab flags. They are raising these flags on the Eiffel Tower and on all of France's national symbols. They are burning city halls and important historic public buildings that symbolize French rule. In contrast, they have not burned a single mosque. They have not damaged Palestinian Arab owned stores.

The French government is unable to stop them. It has instructed the police not to confront the demonstrators, and the riots are intensifying. French President Macron gave a speech in which he said that he understands the demonstrators. He tells himself that they are protesting the rise in fuel prices caused by the war in Iran. He has found the Jews to blame. He does not understand that they are going to take over his country.

The French are fighting against the Jewish People's connection to the Land of Israel, contrary to the word of God in the Bible, in which they, as Christians, believe.

Hashem dwells in the Land, and He will not forgive anyone who tries to manage His palace as though He were not there. The punishment is fire, “for Hashem has spoken."

Europe - Beware

The riots have intensified and are spreading to Belgium and Italy as well. Muslim demonstrators and progressive leftists see that the demonstrators in France are succeeding in defeating the government, and they are imitating them.

In Portugal, there are already protest camps. In Albania, hundreds have been arrested. In Spain, there are demonstrations surrounding the housing crisis. In Germany and Austria, there are signs of organization and protest.

It is all only a matter of time.