Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the chief rabbi of Tzfat, met Wednesday with students from the Ma’alot religious high school to offer support ahead of the funeral of their classmate, 14-year-old Elazar Yair Vilensky, who was killed when an unexploded munition detonated during a school trip in northern Israel.

During the meeting, Rabbi Eliyahu described Vilensky as a “casualty of war," saying that the tragedy was part of the broader conflict Israel continues to face. “Yes, it was a trip, and yes, what happened happened. But do not forget that this is part of the war. We are in a war, and in war there are casualties. In war, there are those who fight in battle, and there are also mishaps and accidents. These, too, are part of the casualties of war. We must remember that this is part of the Jewish people's struggle against its enemies."

Rabbi Eliyahu offered prayers for the students' health, strength and recovery, but explained that he would not yet focus on words of consolation so close to the funeral.

“It is written that one does not offer comfort while the deceased lies before them," he said, adding that there would be time for consolation later.

During the meeting, the rabbi also heard about one of the students injured in the explosion, who remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Ziv Medical Center in Safed. Despite his injuries, the student asked to put on tefillin, the traditional Jewish prayer phylacteries. When a hospital chaplain brought him a pair, the student began to cry and said he felt moved to recite the Shehecheyanu blessing, traditionally said to express gratitude for reaching a significant moment or occasion.

The student also described the terrifying moments following the explosion and how classmates worked together to help one another. He recalled students embracing and supporting each other while trying to assist the wounded. When an injured teacher began losing consciousness, students repeatedly shouted, “Don't fall asleep," fearing that he might not wake up. Other accounts from the scene described wounded students providing first aid, trying to stop bleeding and performing CPR on classmates until emergency medical teams arrived.

Rabbi Eliyahu praised the students for their courage and mutual responsibility. “I heard from the head of the yeshiva about the students' bravery. He told me yesterday and again today, and he was so proud of you. You truly fulfilled the commandment not to stand idly by when another person's life is in danger. You showed mutual responsibility, but not only that, dedication and initiative as well."

Vilensky, the youngest of five siblings, was killed Monday when an unexploded munition detonated during an annual school trip on the Ramim Ridge in the Upper Galilee. The explosion injured 24 other people. Four were reported to be in serious condition, seven in moderate condition, and 13 with light injuries. The munition is suspected to have been left in the area following fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in northern Israel.