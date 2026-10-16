Incoming United Torah Judaism MK Elyakim Shtark has sparked controversy after comparing the situation of yeshiva students who fear traveling abroad because of their unresolved military service status to restrictions on freedom of movement during the Holocaust.

Shtark, who is set to replace MK Yisrael Eichler in the Knesset, was speaking about the difficulties faced by yeshiva students who wish to travel overseas to seek marriage partners but fear being arrested at the airport because they are classified as military draft evaders.

At the beginning of his remarks, Shtark addressed Eichler, who is known for his outspoken statements, saying, "I've made a commitment not to bring up the Holocaust during my first few years, because you've already brought it up enough."

However, Shtark then proceeded to draw a comparison to the Holocaust himself.

"I'm not one to make Holocaust comparisons, but I find myself unable to describe our situation any other way. Our situation is close to what it was during the Holocaust, when people couldn't cross borders. It reminds me of the stories our grandparents told us," he said.