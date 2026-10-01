Fire investigators are examining the cause of a major fire that broke out at the a nursng home on Amram Gaon Street in Bnei Brak, leaving residents seriously and moderately injured. About 40 elderly residents were evacuated or treated at the scene as medical and rescue teams continued to assist them. Fire and Rescue investigators, working with the Israel Police, are examining how the fire began in an apartment on the first floor.

Initial findings indicate that a nursing home resident connected to an oxygen system may have been smoking in his room when the fire started. Investigators believe the combination of concentrated oxygen and an open flame caused the fire to spread rapidly through the apartment and into other parts of the building.

Six residents were evacuated to Sheba Medical Center. Two were in serious condition, three in moderate condition and one suffered mild injuries.

In response to the incident, Dan District Fire and Rescue deputy commander Deputy Chief Commissioner Ilan Russo ordered a special investigation team to determine the circumstances of the fire. The team is collecting evidence and testimony from emergency responders and nursing home staff while examining whether the facility complied with fire safety regulations, particularly those concerning residents using oxygen systems.