A 10-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday after he was injured when a recycling dumpster that had been set on fire exploded in Beitar Illit.

Magen David Adom (MDA) evacuated the victim to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem while performing CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters and volunteers from the Yehuda Regional Station were dispatched following a report of a dumpster fire. During the fire, there was an explosion, the cause of which is not yet known. As a result, an object flew out of the dumpster and struck the child.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene worked to isolate the fire to prevent it from spreading and then to extinguish it. Simultaneously, medical teams cared for the child, who suffered multi-system injuries and severe burns.

MDA paramedic Yinon Bar-Nahman described the child's condition upon arriving at the scene: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a 10-year-old child unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, suffering from severe injuries and burns.

The paramedic said that the medical teams immediately began CPR: "We administered life-saving medical care to stop the bleeding, compressions, resuscitation, and medication, and we evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while continuing CPR." After arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Fire and Rescue Services shift commander Lihai Ben-Lulu said that after extinguishing the fire, crews carried out additional checks at the scene. “This is a very serious incident. A child was injured as a result of a trash-bin fire. When we arrived at the scene, we saw the injured child and the medical teams treating him. We extinguished the fire and carried out additional searches to rule out any further hazards."