An impressive archaeological complex featuring underground hiding tunnels used by Jewish rebels some 2,000 years ago and an ancient Byzantine church with colorful mosaic floors was inaugurated this past weekend at Horbat Burgin in Adullam-France Park in the Judean Foothills.

The ceremony was held jointly by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), the Israel Antiquities Authority, and the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council, following extensive excavation, conservation, and development work to make the area’s unique heritage accessible to the public.

Excavations previously conducted at the site by Dr. Amir Ganor, Alon Klein, and Dr. Peter Gendelman of the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed evidence of a settlement that existed from the Second Temple period through the Ottoman period. During the Second Temple period, a large village stood here, which researchers have proposed identifying with Caphar Bish, mentioned in the writings of Flavius Josephus.

In the Early Roman period, extensive networks of hiding tunnels were hewn into the bedrock as the inhabitants prepared for conflict with the Romans. The settlement was damaged and destroyed during the Bar Kokhba Revolt. A pagan population subsequently settled among its ruins, constructing new buildings above ground and hewing elaborate burial complexes beneath it.

Mosaic floor from a Byzantine-period church Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

During the Byzantine period, a magnificent church was built at the site, its floor decorated with colorful mosaics, alongside a monastic complex. Numerous columbaria - installations for raising pigeons - and winepresses discovered at the site and in its surroundings indicate that the inhabitants’ livelihoods included pigeon breeding, agriculture, and wine production.

"Horbat Burgin is the largest ancient settlement in the area, both in its extent and in the scale of its surviving remains," said Dr. Amir Ganor, the site’s excavator and Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Antiquities Theft Prevention Unit. "For years, the site suffered from intensive antiquities looting. Looters broke into burial caves and underground hiding systems and damaged buildings above ground."

"It was only through intensive efforts by Israel Antiquities Authority inspectors and KKL-JNF personnel - including enforcement operations and the apprehension of looting gangs, the initiative to establish Adullam Caves Park, excavations undertaken in response to looting, and the opening of the site and park to visitors - that further damage was halted. The site was saved, and now, following conservation work, it can be enjoyed by the public."

Eyal Ostrinsky, Chairman of KKL-JNF, said: "The story of Horbat Burgin is the story of our land. Our responsibility at KKL-JNF is not only to protect nature and forests, but also to safeguard our historical heritage and make it accessible to the public. Our cooperation with the Israel Antiquities Authority enables us to connect the land’s past with the present and ensure that these sites remain an integral part of the Israeli story."

Avishai Cohen, head of the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council, added: "Developing Horbat Burgin into a welcoming heritage site is another important step in strengthening rural tourism in our region. Mateh Yehuda is the land of the Bible - a region where history, heritage, and landscapes together tell the story of the Jewish people over thousands of years. The Council is working to make the country’s green heart a destination for local businesses, agriculture, tourist attractions, and rural hospitality."

"Opening the site to the public allows the local community and the younger generation to grow up with pride in their roots and a deep connection to the land. We will continue to provide full municipal support for our partnerships with KKL-JNF and the Israel Antiquities Authority. Together, we will create a vibrant, welcoming destination for families and visitors from across the country."

Ami Shahar, Deputy Director-General for Built Heritage Conservation at the Israel Antiquities Authority, shared, "For us at the Israel Antiquities Authority, uncovering fascinating finds in the ground is the beginning of a journey - one that continues with preserving this heritage for future generations."

"Our responsibility is to ensure that these impressive remains are preserved to the highest standards for many years to come and become a living cultural asset accessible to the wider public. The Horbat Burgin project is an excellent example of our fruitful cooperation with KKL-JNF. Together, we are transforming the history of the Land of Israel into a tangible experience, inviting families and visitors to connect directly with the past."

"The discoveries at Horbat Burgin bear living witness to our deep roots in this land, our enduring attachment to it, and our unceasing struggle for it," Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu said. "The tunnels dug by Jewish rebels two thousand years ago in their struggle against the Romans are not merely pages of history, but a tangible lifeline connecting our people’s past heroism with our sovereignty and national rebirth today. We will continue to develop these heritage sites so that every young person in Israel can walk the trails, visit the sites, and draw from them national pride and inner strength for generations to come."

Horbat Burgin, in the Judean Foothills Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

Carving on a Byzantine-period pillar Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

The Inguration of the site. Shahar Cohen, KKL-JNF

Horbat Burgin, in the Judean Foothills Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority