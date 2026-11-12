Soldiers at IDF bases were recently instructed to immediately remove Wi-Fi modules from air conditioners, according to a post on the Metzaytzim Facebook page.

The report has yet to be independently verified, and it is unclear whether the alleged directive applied to a specific location or was issued more widely.

According to the post, the instruction followed online claims that Iranian actors had gained access to air conditioners at military bases and used their sensors to map indoor spaces and even generate images of their interiors.

The post also claimed that an Iranian group had presented images purportedly demonstrating its capabilities, but raised the possibility that the images were fabricated. It also claimed that military officials had denied the espionage reports.

Meanwhile, there has been no public confirmation that the IDF ordered Wi-Fi modules removed from all air conditioners at its bases. Any link between the alleged removal order and concerns about Iranian intrusion also remains unverified.