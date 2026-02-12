Unidentified users gained control of a WhatsApp group of soldiers at the Palmachim Air Force base in recent days, as reported this morning (Thursday) by Kan Reshet Bet.

According to the report, two fictitious users were added to the group and removed all its administrators, allowing them full control and an apparent attempt to conduct psychological warfare.

In response to the incident and similar occurrences in other IDF groups, information security procedures have been reinforced. Soldiers were instructed to conduct name checks within the groups to identify suspicious users, and it was emphasized that no links to the groups should be shared with anyone not belonging to the unit.

The IDF spokesperson stated that "this was an unofficial WhatsApp group of soldiers, to which two unidentified users entered. Upon discovering the incident, all soldiers at the base were instructed to leave