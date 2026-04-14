האקרים איראנים פרסמו תיעודי רחפן מעל יישובים בארץ ללא

Iranian hackers from the organization “Handala" have published footage on social media that they claim was recorded by a drone flying over Israel.

According to the publication, the footage consists of aerial images captured during a flight over Israeli territory.

At this stage, no further details have been provided regarding the timing of the incident or the specific location where the drone was documented.

So far, there has been no official response from Israeli authorities regarding the authenticity of the footage or its implications.