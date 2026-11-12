Yaakov, Esav, and the Divine Plan of Redemption

What is the true nature of the eternal struggle between Yaakov and Esav, and when will it end? What good did Yitzchak see in Esav, and what is the significance of the birthright and blessing in this week's Torah portion of Toldot?

Together in Jerusalem this week, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share unique Torah perspectives and insights on the eternity of the soul, and the conflict between Yaakov and Esav taking place all around us, as the world advances towards the long-anticipated Redemption.