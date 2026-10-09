Reflections on the Genesis Narrative

With the conclusion of the festivals of Tishrei, this week we begin the weekly cycle of Torah readings with the first portion of B’reishith, the start of the Book of Genesis.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman ponder the creation of man, and share thoughts on this expansive Torah portion.

Our hosts also give thanks for the great miracle of the thwarted plane hijacking that took place during Sukkot and examine the media's -- and the world's -- reaction to this unprecedented event... and its meaning.