Former Mossad chief David Barnea has proposed a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, alongside continued economic sanctions, as an alternative to another war in Iran.

Speaking at the Israel Hayom conference in New York, he said, "This regime will struggle to survive with its crumbling economy and without revenue from oil exports". He warned that Iran is already trying to rebuild its nuclear program and assessed that another war would accelerate the regime's collapse but shake the global economy.

Barnea asked, "After two wars in Iran, what options do we have?" He continued, "An agreement with a terrorist regime, a regime whose sole ambition is to develop nuclear weapons to destroy us completely, a terrorist regime that massacred thousands of its own people-an agreement with Iran would be seen as a reward for its strategy, a strategy of destruction and terror. Such an agreement would be seen as a gift of immunity and stability forever".

He said, "The likelihood of reaching an agreement that this regime will honor, and that will guarantee zero nuclear capabilities, is low in my opinion. Under any agreement, Iran will continue to pursue nuclear weapons over the long term".

He also presented the option of increasing economic pressure, "There is another way: continuing sanctions and imposing a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This regime will struggle to survive with its crumbling economy and without revenue from oil exports".

Barnea said, "The Iranian people have shown noble courage. Millions are waiting for the moment when they can take to the streets and demand their freedom". He added, "This option requires resilience, patience and determination. If, for whatever reason, you do not possess these qualities, war is the only option for toppling the regime".

He emphasized, "War is a very effective option. But it will have enormous consequences that will shake the global energy market and the global economy, although ultimately it will lead more quickly to the collapse of the regime, which is already struggling to survive".

Barnea warned that the Iranian regime is not abandoning its nuclear program despite the blows it has suffered. He said, "We must understand that as long as this regime exists, it will pursue nuclear weapons to fulfill its ambition to destroy our country, destroy any country it wishes and spread fear throughout the world". He added, "Even now, at this very moment, after all the blows they have suffered, they are trying to rebuild the nuclear program as the only means of protecting their crumbling regime. They will continue to pursue a nuclear program as a long-term strategy, with or without an agreement".

Referring to US President Donald Trump, Barnea said, "The American president has shown that he understands that doing the right thing is not always the popular choice. He stands firm, pays a heavy political price and demonstrates leadership that will ultimately lead us to the fall of the regime".

Addressing Trump directly, he said, "From here, I would like to express my appreciation to you, President Trump, for standing firm and for putting the world's true, long-term interests ahead of short-term public approval".