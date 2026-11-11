The US Department of Justice announced charges Tuesday against three alleged Iran-backed terrorist operatives accused of orchestrating attacks against Jewish communities and other targets in the United States and Europe, including an attempted bombing of a British military base housing American personnel.

The defendants, identified as Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, are accused of participating in a network responsible for nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks on behalf of Kata’eb Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), both designated as terrorist organizations by the United States.

According to federal prosecutors, the network was involved in a wave of terrorist activity targeting European Jewish communities following the outbreak of the war with Iran.

Among the incidents cited by authorities were the stabbing of two Jewish men in London and a firebomb attack against a London synagogue. Prosecutors allege that the defendants supervised attackers through live video calls and subsequently circulated propaganda footage documenting the incidents.

The alleged operations also included a planned bombing of a synagogue in New York and an attempt to attack RAF Fairford , a British air base used by American military forces.

Al-Saadi, who was previously indicted in May on charges of conspiring to provide material support to Iran-backed terrorist organizations, allegedly continued directing terrorist operations while incarcerated in New York.

In Tuesday's filing, prosecutors accused him of communicating with Mohajeri, an Iranian national, and al-Hassani, an Iraqi national, by "passing them coded messages through third parties."

Al-Saadi remains in federal custody in New York. Mohajeri and al-Hassani have not been apprehended, according to two sources familiar with the investigation who spoke to CBS News.

The indictment details an alleged effort to carry out a vehicle bombing at RAF Fairford, beginning in August.

Prosecutors say al-Saadi "directed and paid" associates in the United Kingdom to prepare the attack, including arranging surveillance of the military installation.

He subsequently allegedly financed preparations involving multiple vans and barrels of fuel, while instructing accomplices to investigate chemical accelerants and purchase metal that could be used as shrapnel.

The plan called for three individuals to drive fuel-filled vans to the air base and detonate them, according to the indictment.

To avoid attracting attention, al-Saadi allegedly instructed the participants to place customized decals on the vehicles, making them appear to belong to a fuel delivery company or pool supply business.

Prosecutors further allege that he relied on family members to relay operational instructions to his associates while he remained behind bars.

During a telephone conversation with his sister in July, al-Saadi reportedly asked her to communicate with Mohajeri about "work," which investigators say was a coded reference to terrorist activity.

He also asked whether some of their planned activities had been canceled or suspended. His sister responded that the work "isn't cancelled."

On September 24, al-Saadi allegedly inquired about al-Hassani and instructed relatives to "give him money so we can do it," which prosecutors interpreted as a reference to financing the RAF Fairford operation.

Two days later, on September 26, al-Hassani allegedly instructed three individuals to drive the prepared vans toward the military base.

However, two of the vehicles encountered security checkpoints and were unable to continue along their planned routes.

British law enforcement authorities subsequently recovered three vans bearing fuel delivery company decals and arrested their drivers, according to federal prosecutors.

Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized that the United States would pursue individuals accused of plotting attacks against American military personnel, including those operating overseas.

"Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American servicemembers will be prosecuted by the United States government," Blanche said in a statement.