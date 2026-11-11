Neria Leiter, who was critically injured in a ramming attack over a month ago, has been discharged from Shaare Zedek Medical Center. He remains unconscious but is breathing on his own, a hospital spokesperson said.

Neria is the son of Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter.

According to Shaare Zedek, following his discharge from the hospital, he was transferred to a facility specializing in neurological and head injury rehabilitation for continued care.

Neria arrived in the trauma unit in critical condition, and his life remained in immediate danger for several days. Teams from trauma, neurosurgery, intensive care, and other departments fought to save his life and provided emergency treatment. During his hospitalization, he underwent several neurosurgical procedures and major orthopedic operations.

Neria spent several weeks in the general intensive care unit, led by Prof. Philip Levin, where he was sedated and on a ventilator. Once his condition stabilized and his life was no longer in immediate danger, he was transferred to the neurological and neurosurgical intensive care unit under the care of Dr. Yevgeny Karpov, a senior neurosurgeon specializing in trauma and intensive care.

Physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and social workers at Shaare Zedek closely monitored Neria’s condition and provided his family with as much emotional and logistical support as possible during this difficult time.

As Neria left Shaare Zedek, the teams that cared for him and supported his family said they drew inspiration from the family’s strength and were hoping and praying for his recovery.

The Leiter family said it "thanks the medical teams at Shaare Zedek for going above and beyond in providing dedicated, professional care." The family asked that their privacy be respected, but requested that everyone to continue praying for Neria.