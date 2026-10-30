Mor Shamli, the widow of Alon Shamli, who was murdered in front of her during a shooting attack in Alexandria, Egypt, on October 8, 2023, has passed away.

Since her husband's murder, Shamli had devoted much of her life to preserving his memory and seeking answers about what happened that day.

Alon Shamli was 34 when he was murdered while visiting Pompey's Pillar in Alexandria with Mor and a group of Israeli tourists. An Egyptian police officer dressed in civilian clothes opened fire on the group. Amnon Bezalel and an Egyptian tour guide were also murdered in the attack. Hagai Efrat, who was wounded, later succumbed to his injuries.

In an interview on Reshet Bet radio two weeks after the attack, Shamli spoke about the fiasco at the scene of the murder and the autopsy that was performed on her husband without her permission.

"We chose an organized group trip so it would be safer," she said. "We had a day left to the trip. The Egyptians decided to increase our security. We said it would make us stand out, but they insisted that it was the correct thing."

She pointed out that "the affair was very strange, we got no help. I ran and saw him lying on the floor - I understood he was dead. All around, they were looking at us, they filmed us, but no one came to help us. There were dozens of soldiers there.

"I was abused at the hospital, they lied to me that he was alive," Shamli recounted. "They locked him in a one-sided room. They told me, 'If you drink water, we'll take you to your husband,' and they didn't take me. After the fact, I understood that they performed an autopsy without my permission."

Mor's parents, Ilan and Shoshi Cohen, said Friday: "We cannot comprehend what has happened, and we ask that our privacy be respected. Ever since the tragedy in Egypt and the trauma she endured, she was living but not truly alive. Her husband was murdered beside her, and she never recovered. Her soul was murdered there in Egypt, and today she simply passed away far too soon."

Mor's uncle, Nahum Israeli, paid tribute to her in a Facebook post.

"For three years now, you have been gone. You have not been at peace, not been present, not been yourself. Now, you are finally at peace. You died back then, three years ago. When that bullet pierced the heart of your beloved Alon, it pierced yours as well."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)