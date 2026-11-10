גילה גמליאל שרת החדשנות, המדע והטכנולוגיה

גילה גמליאל שרת החדשנות, המדע והטכנולוגיה

Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel said in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on the day of the Knesset's swearing-in that she expected a unity government to be formed, ruling out the possibility of Likud joining the opposition.

Gamliel backed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's call for a broad-based government. "I do not see us being in the opposition. I do not see any government other than a unity government being formed at this time," she said.

She argued that neither political bloc could easily form a government on its own, creating an opportunity for cooperation. Although some oppose the idea, she said she believed most Israelis wanted unity and that the parties would ultimately reach an agreement.

Asked whether a unity government could include a rotation in the premiership, Gamliel said the focus should be on addressing the country's challenges. "The substance is what matters," she said.

She also rejected the suggestion that members of the change bloc might join a government with Likud only if Netanyahu did not serve as prime minister.

"Does it sound reasonable to you for parties' goals to revolve around personal considerations?" she asked. "That is something that simply cannot be entertained, certainly not seriously."