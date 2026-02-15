An illegal resident attempted on Saturday night to break into the vehicle of Innovation Minister and cabinet member Gila Gamliel of the Likud in the underground parking garage of her residence in Tel Aviv.

The suspect was unable to access the minister’s car and instead stole the vehicle belonging to her husband, which was parked in the same garage. Family members discovered the theft shortly afterward.

Following the incident, the Israel Police launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and locate the suspect. Police units carried out searches in the area, and the stolen vehicle was later found abandoned along the side of a highway.

The suspect fled after leaving the car behind. The investigation remains ongoing.