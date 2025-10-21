Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, and member of the Security Cabinet, Gila Gamliel, addressed recent developments in Gaza during an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News from the Knesset, following Hamas terrorists' violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“The IDF responded with the necessary resolve. The ceasefire is intended to disarm Hamas and demilitarize the Gaza Strip. This is not a ceasefire like those in the past, and therefore, the conduct reflects these aspects,” Gamliel stated.

She continued, “We must focus on the final outcome - just as it was with Hezbollah, so it will be with Hamas. We are determined to implement the Cabinet’s decisions regarding the five principles for ending the war, and until then, the war is not over. Today, [Steve] Witkoff and [Jared] Kushner will arrive, and tomorrow the Vice President will also come. Together, we will channel the ceasefire according to the points we outlined in the Cabinet.”

Regarding the return of the deceased hostages, Gamliel was asked if Israel might reach a point where it must acknowledge that the whereabouts of some remains are unknown. She responded, “Since there is some general information about the location of the bodies, I assume there is potential to bring everyone back. We must act to the fullest extent to achieve this and return them all.”

“Hamas are monsters who must be eliminated from any ability to govern the Strip, and we will get there. I don’t trust them at all, and yet there is a deal that was developed, and we were among its leaders, together with President Trump. Therefore, it must be given a chance to be implemented. The deal works in our favor - we are the ones receiving tangible results, while the others get empty promises.”

When asked about the US president’s stance on sovereignty and how long Israel will comply with US policy dictates, Gamliel said, “There will be sovereignty. There must be sovereignty. There is no reality without it. This is a move we will lead and advance. In the points outlined by President Trump, there is potential for voluntary emigration. He writes that anyone who wants to leave may do so, and this opens doors for us to realize this idea, because many want to leave.” As such, the minister believes the agreement contains potential to fulfill Israel’s goals. “Let’s give it a chance,” she said.

In Gamliel’s view, this is not about American dictates that Israel follows, but rather about close cooperation between the two governments. She praised the Prime Minister’s leadership in both the military and diplomatic arenas in achieving all of Israel’s war objectives. “All the points are included in the deal. We succeeded in isolating Hamas and gaining support from all mediators. To lead this, it must be done precisely and without allowing anyone to sabotage it.”

She believes the signed agreement enables Arab states to recognize the initiative to encourage emigration from Gaza. “The countries will be more receptive to this,” she asserted.

And what about the Iranian front? Minister Gamliel, who maintains contact with Iranian opposition figures, believes unrest among the Iranian public is growing.

“The Iranian people are going to vomit out this regime,” she said, citing the water and electricity shortages faced by Iranian citizens, while the regime funnels vast sums into promoting terrorism - sparking public outrage. Her hope is “that this regime will fall and we will establish the Cyrus Accords, which we have already prepared together with the Iranian prince.”

Regarding the nuclear threat, Gamliel noted that it had been removed under the Prime Minister’s leadership. However, missile and terror threats from Iran remain. “That’s why this regime must not remain. As long as it does, this is a religious war. They want to destroy the State of Israel because we are the living testimony to the Bible. They want to take over the entire world.”

