חכ יצחק גולדקנופף יהדות התורה

MK Yitshak Goldknopf of United Torah Judaism said in an interview at Arutz Sheva's Knesset broadcast position that his party has not yet endorsed either political bloc and will leave the decision to its leading rabbis. Asked whether United Torah Judaism was leaning toward joining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc or the change bloc, he replied, "We are in the Torah bloc."

Goldknopf dismissed the assumption that United Torah Judaism would automatically side with Netanyahu's bloc because of their political partnership in recent years. "We are not anyone's property," he said.

He explained that the party had placed the strength of its seven Knesset seats at the disposal of its coalition partners, but that after four years, the needs of the haredi public remained inadequately addressed. "We gave strong support to everyone, to everyone who was with us," he said. Citing his tenure as housing minister, he added that he had worked for the benefit of the entire public, including soldiers and haredim.

Asked whether his position was intended to put pressure on Netanyahu, Goldknopf said his demand was simply for equal rights for the haredi public. "We, too, are citizens of the State of Israel. We want to live here with equal rights," he said.

Regarding the possibility of joining a coalition with Yair Golan's party, Goldknopf said no talks had yet taken place and no demands had been presented. He also addressed criticism of Avigdor Liberman over the "Alliance of Those Who Serve," responding only, "Politics is politics."

Goldknopf reserved his sharpest criticism for the Religious Zionist Party, responding to questions about Bezalel Smotrich's remarks on the alliance between the haredi and religious-Zionist communities.

"The Religious Zionist Party dealt us a blow. A heavy blow," he said, attributing the damage to funds he claimed had been taken away from the haredi public and to hostile positions expressed by figures in the religious-Zionist community whom he declined to identify.

Goldknopf also pointed to his contribution to Jewish communities in Samaria during his tenure as housing minister, adding, "The haredi public did not deserve what we received."

The discussion of relations between the parties also turned to military conscription. Goldknopf argued that haredi civilian service in rescue organizations and hospitals should receive greater recognition, saying that the contributions made in these settings were not sufficiently acknowledged.

Asked whether haredi enlistment in the IDF should be expanded, Goldknopf pointed to those already serving. "There are many haredim who enlist and serve and are also on the front lines," he said, adding that promises made to them had yet to be fulfilled.