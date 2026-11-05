Representatives of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) faction announced Thursday morning that they would not recommend any candidate for prime minister following consultations with President Isaac Herzog, stressing that the party was not committed to either political bloc.

During the meeting at the President's Residence, Herzog questioned the faction's position on military conscription, asking whether it was prepared to support a new framework that could secure broader agreement.

"Do you have a framework that differs from what has existed until now? In other words, the possibility of passing a conscription law that could command broader agreement?" Herzog asked. He also sought clarification on whether the party's position meant that anyone who does not study Torah would be required to enlist.

"I think there may be a slight misconception among the Israeli public," Pindrus said. "United Torah Judaism's traditional position has not changed since the establishment of the state. The arrangement concerns those whose full-time occupation is Torah study. The arrangement does not concern someone simply because he belongs to a particular group, was born to a Jewish mother or was born to a particular father."

He explained that the legislation UTJ seeks to advance would be based on the definition of individuals whose full-time occupation is Torah study, a provision that had previously been incorporated into law before being changed following the Tal Law.

Herzog challenged Pindrus's account of the historical developments. "It changed under the Begin government, when the coalition agreement stipulated that everyone would be exempt rather than subject to a quota," the president said.

Herzog also discussed the Tal Law, which was designed to regulate the status of yeshiva students eligible for exemptions from military service. The president, who served on the committee that formulated the legislation, expressed regret over the Supreme Court decision to strike it down. "The Tal Law provided a solution that was revolutionary for its time, and I deeply regret that it was struck down after a few years by a very narrow majority. It should have been given a chance because it would have generated a natural social process of integration. I have seen other models as well. I visited the Hashmonaim Brigade on the eve of Tisha B'Av and saw a fully haredi brigade. There are many models in which haredi soldiers can find a place for themselves as haredim."