United Torah Judaism has rejected a request from the Yashar! party to join an effort to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana as soon as the 26th Knesset convenes.

In a letter to Yashar! faction chairman Roy Folkman, United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Asher wrote, "United Torah Judaism’s position is that the Knesset speaker should be replaced when a new government is formed, not when the Knesset is sworn in."

Asher explained, "This is proper, and this is what was customary in the past, other than a single exception. This is to prevent the creation of an absurd situation in which the Knesset speaker could be at odds with the incoming government."

Earlier, Folkman approached the heads of the Shas and United Torah Judaism factions, inviting them to back the request to replace Ohana at the Knesset’s opening session.

The letters said that signatures were already being collected for the formal request and invited both factions to sign on.

Yashar! sources said the invitation was an offer for the haredi parties to work with the bloc opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that Yashar! had made no promises in exchange for their support.