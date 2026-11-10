חברי הכנסת מוחאים כפיים לאחר השבעתו של אלישע מדן לכנסת ה-26 צילום: ערוץ הכנסת

In a rare moment of unity, Knesset members from both the right and left rose to applaud newly elected MK Elisha Medan on Tuesday afternoon.

Medan, who lost both legs in the latest war, received a standing ovation after rising on his prosthetic legs and declaring, "I pledge," during the swearing-in ceremony for the 26th Knesset.

President Isaac Herzog opened the special session with an appeal for unity, including across the political divide. He said: "The people who elected you thirst for normalcy, security and peace. The people you represent here, distinguished members, yearn to see an outstretched hand that will bring unity to the nation and hope. The people, who carry within them pain, dedication and sacrifice, long to see you translate these strengths into cooperation, unifying dialogue and a willingness to listen.

"I ask you to be measured in your treatment of one another, extend a hand toward compromise, even between rivals, and look upon one another with goodwill. There is much work to be done here, and it requires the abilities and experience found in every part of this house."

Herzog also urged MKs to ensure that the Knesset completes its full term rather than triggering another election.

"A country is not tested only in moments of heroism; it is tested no less in everyday life, in routine. This Knesset must serve its full term while addressing its many tasks. Nearly 80 percent of the people elected you - you must do everything possible to avoid another election," he said.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana also called for unity among the Knesset's Zionist parties, stressing the need for a united national effort against Israel's enemies.

"Enormous tasks still lie ahead of us: The bloodthirsty regime in Tehran, although severely damaged, is still plotting to acquire nuclear weapons to carry out its declared plan to destroy Israel. The Hamas terrorist organization, which has made the destruction of the Jews its banner, has suffered a devastating blow but still exists. And yes, it is clear that Hamas is a terrorist organization, with or without lip service as part of political negotiations," Ohana said.

"Those who fought terrorist organizations together on the battlefield - shoulder to shoulder - can and must work together in the national leadership as well to finish the job. Because that is what must be done with all the terrorist organizations that rise up to destroy us.

"Terrorist organizations must be destroyed - and for the sake of the future of Zionism, we must not cooperate with those who spread blood libels against our soldiers and call the Jewish people invaders in their own land," he added.

Ohana continued: "There are gaps between us, there are differences between us, and some of us are more cynical than others. But there is one truth that stands above all else: ensuring Israel's enduring existence. Giving substance to the phrase 'Never again,' which cannot remain an empty slogan but must be a call to action to safeguard the existence of the Jewish people in their land.

"May this truth guide our decisions, our aspirations and our actions here, in the 26th Knesset."