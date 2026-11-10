איתמר איתם לערוץ 7: "צריך שינוי בגיוס החרדים, אבל לא בשנאה ובקמפייני שיסוי"

Lieutenant Colonel (Res.) Itamar Eitam, who was appointed this week as Religious Zionist party faction chairman, arrived at the Knesset on Tuesday morning ahead of being sworn in for the first time as a member of Israel's legislature.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Eitam speaks about his excitement ahead of the opening of the 26th Knesset and its historic significance.

"We're excited to start the Knesset session, to swear allegiance to the Israeli Knesset; it is certainly an exciting event," he says. "After 2000 years the people of Israel return to their land, to Jerusalem, the holy city, to say that we are independent, free, choosing our leaders."

Eitam also mentioned the 88th anniversary of the Kristallnacht pogroms: "Just last night we marked 88 years since Kristallnacht, possibly the opening of the huge tragedies we went through, and here we are, alive, existing, free, choosing, it's definitely an exciting day."

He was then asked how, as someone who has served in the military reserves, he views political cooperation with the haredi parties amid the controversy over the military conscription law.

"We say, sure, what was, won't be; changes must be made, but it won't happen through hatred, fear, and divisive campaigns, which we see are false," Eitam responds.

Eitam emphasizes that the changes should be advanced through dialogue and cooperation: "Here, too, we need to work together in cooperation. There is a great deal to do and accomplish, rather than simply engaging in petty campaign politics."