The family of Shmuel Tayeb is demanding answers from the Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID) about the circumstances of his death and the progress of the investigation into his case.

Tayeb, who was visiting Israel from London, died on the night between October 5th and 6th after police officers deployed a TASER on him during an incident in Haifa.

According to the police, officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a disturbance of the peace. During the incident, officers Tasered Tayeb. He was evacuated to Rambam Medical Center while undergoing CPR and was pronounced dead at the hospital. After the incident, the Police Internal Investigations Department opened an investigation into his death.

Tayeb's family has contacted the PIID via Attorney Nati Rom, asking for information regarding the incident, the suspicions under investigation, and the actions taken as part of the investigation.

In his letter to the PIID, Attorney Rom claimed that although a designated official is in contact with the family, it has yet to receive any substantive information about the circumstances of the death or the progress of the investigation. According to Rom, the family has received only general updates indicating that the investigation is ongoing and has been forced to learn details about the incident from media reports.

Rom clarified that the family is not seeking access to confidential investigative materials or attempting to interfere with the investigators' work, but is merely requesting basic information that may legally be disclosed under the Crime Victims' Rights Law.

According to the family, the PIID's response to its inquiry also failed to address the questions raised, stating only that the case remains under investigation and that further information would be provided at a later stage.

As a result, Rom sent another letter to the head of PIID's Coastal District branch, demanding substantive answers and the prompt arrangement of a meeting between family members and an authorized PIID official. In the letter, he made clear that if a detailed response is not received in the coming days, the family will consider taking legal action to enforce its rights.

Rom stated: "An incident in which a civilian loses his life during an encounter with police officers is something that should keep every citizen awake at night. For many years, I have handled cases involving friction and confrontations between civilians and police officers. An incident of this severity, in which a civilian loses his life, is extremely serious and must be treated accordingly."

He added: "Unfortunately, the Tayeb family, which has lost a beloved son and brother, a kind and caring person, a devoted brother and son, has not received any answers to this moment, not even preliminary or general information about the circumstances of the incident."

Rom criticized the authorities' handling of the case, adding: "The family is beside itself with grief. Law enforcement authorities have not found the time to fulfill their legal obligation: to provide the family with clear answers, to meet with them and explain what is happening with the officers involved in this terrible incident. Are they still carrying that destructive weapon known as a TASER?"

According to Rom, the family intends to pursue its rights through every legal avenue available to it.

Alongside the demand for answers, Rom also called for changes in how police officers handle incidents of this kind, urging greater judgment and restraint to prevent further cases resulting in loss of life.