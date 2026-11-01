74 illegals found during a raid in Kafr Qasim (Video: israel Police)

Border Police officers located 74 illegal residents during a raid on a residential building in Kafr Qassem, as part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on illegal entry and residency in Israel.

The operation was carried out following a court-issued search warrant and as part of a planned enforcement operation. During the search, officers entered the building and discovered 74 individuals suspected of residing in Israel illegally, without valid permits.

Following questioning and investigative procedures at the scene, all 74 individuals were deported to Judea and Samaria. The operation is part of Border Police efforts to locate individuals staying in Israel without authorization and prevent illegal residency.

According to the Border Police, the raid was part of a broader campaign led by Border Police Commissioner Brik Yitzhak. Over the past week alone, approximately 360 illegal residents have been apprehended in operations conducted by Border Police forces throughout the country.