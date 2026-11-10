DC police say a man with a gun tried to enter a Synagogue

A 32-year-old Virginia man was arrested Saturday after security personnel discovered a loaded handgun as he attempted to enter Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, DC, authorities said.

According to an affidavit filed in DC Superior Court, the suspect, a resident of Lynchburg, Virginia, was stopped during a routine security screening at the synagogue ahead of Shabbat services. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 10:15 a.m. after security staff detained him.

The affidavit stated that the man triggered a walk-through metal detector upon entering the building. A security officer subsequently scanned him with a handheld detector, which sounded three separate alerts.

The suspect then informed the security officer that he was carrying a firearm clipped to his waistband. The officer secured the weapon before police arrived.

Authorities identified the firearm as a fully loaded Ruger .357-caliber revolver.

According to police, the man explained that he had brought the gun because recent news reports had left him concerned about his personal safety and the safety of others inside the synagogue.

He was arrested on three charges: carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington praised the synagogue's security personnel and local police for their handling of the incident.

"We are grateful to Washington Hebrew Congregation's security team and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their swift response to an armed individual who attempted to enter the synagogue over the weekend. The individual was taken into custody, and thankfully, no one was harmed."

The Federation also said its community security initiative, JShield, had been coordinating with synagogue officials and law enforcement following the arrest.

"JShield has been in close contact with Washington Hebrew Congregation and local law enforcement. At this time, there is no known ongoing threat to the broader Greater Washington Jewish community."

The organization urged Jewish institutions and community members to maintain security awareness.

"This incident underscores the importance of a strong, coordinated culture of security across our community. We encourage community members to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement and JShield," it concluded.