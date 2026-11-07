'ARAB AMERICA': Abdul El-Sayed gives Michigan a new name #shorts

Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed declared himself the next US senator from Michigan during a speech in Washington, DC, describing the state as "the capital of Arab America."

"My name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, and I'm honored to be the next United States Senator from the great state of Michigan," El-Sayed said.

Acknowledging that he was speaking in the nation's capital, he added: "Obviously Washington is the capital of the united States of America, but Michigan is the capital of Arab America."