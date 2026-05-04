A security event unfolded on Monday afternoon in the heart of the American capital, resulting in a shooting involving the United States Secret Service.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the National Mall, a high-traffic area adjacent to the Washington Monument, reported NBC Washington.

According to official reports, law enforcement personnel discharged a weapon during the encounter. One individual sustained gunshot wounds and was subsequently transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

While a weapon was recovered at the scene by investigators, the specific details and motives leading up to the discharge of the firearm remain under investigation.

The proximity of the shooting to executive landmarks triggered immediate security protocols. Although the Washington Monument is situated approximately one mile south of the White House, the incident necessitated a temporary evacuation of the White House North Lawn.

Journalists and media personnel stationed on the lawn were ordered to clear the area shortly after 3:40 p.m. local time as a precautionary measure. The lockdown for the press corps was brief, lasting roughly seven minutes before they were permitted to return to their positions.

The US Secret Service confirmed the details of the engagement in a public statement released at approximately 4:10 p.m.

"US Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding," the Secret Service stated.

Local authorities have cordoned off several streets surrounding the National Mall to allow for a thorough forensic investigation. Commuters and pedestrians have been advised to seek alternate routes as the heavy police presence continues.