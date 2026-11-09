First reported: The Interior Ministry granted an official locality code Monday to the community of Noa in northern Samaria, completing the process of regularizing its status and officially recognizing it as a community in the State of Israel.

This is the 40th locality code issued recently as part of the policy promoted by Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich to establish new communities and regularize the status of young communities in Judea and Samaria.

The community of Noa, located within the jurisdiction of the Samaria Regional Council near the communities of Ganim and Kadim, was designated as a new community by a decision of the Security Cabinet in March 2026.

Following that decision, and after preparatory work by the Civil Administration and the Settlement Administration in the Defense Ministry, IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth signed an order establishing the community's jurisdictional boundaries.

Now, with the issuance of its official locality code, the community has completed the formal recognition stage.

An official locality code represents a significant step in the regularization process, enabling a community to be recognized by all government ministries and to receive services and infrastructure independently.

These include an authorized position for a military security coordinator (Ravshatz), postal services, and a direct water connection through the Mekorot national water company.

Minister Smotrich welcomed the development, saying, "In less than a year, thank God, we have succeeded in obtaining 40 locality codes as part of the establishment of new communities and the regularization of young communities. This is a historic achievement and the fruit of the efforts of many dedicated partners who share our vision."

He went on to address the political significance of the move.

"Settlement in Judea and Samaria continues to expand and flourish at full strength. And in the face of those who want to establish a government with supporters of terrorism, destroy the settlement enterprise, and establish a Palestinian state, we are building, regularizing, and strengthening our hold on our ancestral homeland."

Smotrich thanked the Interior Ministry, the head of IDF Central Command, the Civil Administration, and the Settlement Administration for advancing the regularization efforts.