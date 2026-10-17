A Jewish shepherd was injured in Samaria on Saturday in a ramming attack after a group of Arabs from the village of Beit Lid attacked him and threw rocks at him.

Two additional residents were injured during the incident, and all three were evacuated for medical treatment.

According to the testimony provided, the incident began when the shepherd was in the area and stones were thrown at him. He then moved away from the scene, urgently called his friends for assistance, and reported the incident to the regional security hotline.

The shepherd recounted that the attackers then entered a vehicle and began following him. The shepherd stepped off the path and stood several meters away from it, at which point, according to his account, the vehicle swerved toward him and struck him.

"The vehicle swerved wildly toward me," the shepherd recounted.

The impact sent him flying several meters through the air, leaving him in need of medical treatment.

IDF forces arriving at the scene arrested three Israeli Arabs, residents of Tayibe in central Israel, on suspicion of involvement in the ramming attack.

The suspects' vehicles were confiscated.