Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered an end to the state of "neither war nor peace," Tasnim reported.

Speaking at a ceremony Monday morning, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran is willing to "negotiate with dignity and bring the issue to an end with dignity."

However, he stressed that the Islamic Republic "will not surrender to force and bullying."

"We seek our rights, but we will not submit to coercion," he warned.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media that the "two-day proposal" Tehran put forward during negotiations "remains on the table."

Addressing the United States, Araghchi warned, "Meet the conditions, including ending the war on all fronts, and see the results. Or you can choose war and watch our alert, battle-hardened fighters rain down hell."

On Saturday, Dr. Mohsen Rezaee, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in the Supreme National Security Council and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, issued a clear threat to the US.

"You lost the war and the election," he wrote. "Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!"

"So, who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response."