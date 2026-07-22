Advanced talks are currently underway between Benny Gantz and Dedi Simchi, and Yuli Edelstein and Ayelet Shaked, aiming to explore a joint run under a single political alliance.

Kan 11 News reported that over the past two weeks, at least three working meetings were held between the two pairs. However, the discussions have not yet materialized into a final agreement or signed deal.

The main bone of contention delaying an agreement centers on the question of leadership and who will head the ticket.

Beyond the slate order and leadership role, additional gaps remain regarding the party’s organizational structure, the distribution of executive powers, veto rights, and differing visions for the ideal post-election government coalition.