Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said at the “One on One" conference of the Women Directors Forum at the Israel Directors Union that, in her view, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should end his political career.

“I think Netanyahu needs to go. He bears both responsibility and blame for October 7," Shaked said in an onstage interview conducted by Regina Ungar, chairwoman of the Women Directors Forum and chairwoman of the Hamat Group.

Shaked also criticized the current government and the political divisions in Israel. “Many right-wing voters today have no one to vote for because the current government has brought severe division and social polarization upon us."

She said that her previous attempt to change the structure of Israel’s political blocs did not receive public support: “I thought the right thing to do was to break up the blocs, but the public did not think so. I saw that no unity party received support, that it wasn’t going to happen, and that none of the candidates wanted to compromise, so I decided to remain in the real estate business for now, with an eye toward the next round."

Shaked also addressed the possible outcome of the upcoming elections and predicted that neither bloc would succeed in forming a government: “In the upcoming elections, neither bloc will win and there will be no government - and you’ll see that I’m right."

Finally, Shaked addressed Netanyahu’s claims that he is being politically boycotted and argued that responsibility for the situation does not lie with only one side: “Netanyahu constantly asks why people are boycotting him, but he is boycotting the other side to exactly the same extent."