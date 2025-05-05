Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy was faced with a dilemma after an antisemitic sign appeared in a Philadelphia bar owned by him.

The incident began when a group of young customers at the bar ordered bottle service. As is customary, the customers were allowed to choose what was written on a sign carried by the waitresses with the bottles. The sign they chose read "F*** the Jews."

Portnoy, himself Jewish, was infuriated by the incident, and in an initial video he published, he promised to make his life mission to "ruin these people."

In the initial video, he described how he was "hunting down waitresses, the tables who did, and everyone you can name, because I want consequences for actions." He noted that he believes the two waitresses responsible for the table have already been fired.

However, Portnoy later had a change of heart and decided to turn the incident into a learning experience for those involved.

"The more I thought about it, these are young morons who did this, they were drunk, do you really want to ruin sombody's life?" Portnoy stated in a second video.

"Let's try to turn a hideous incident into a learning experience," he added.

Portnoy noted that he spoke to the two main culprits and that "I'm sending these kids to Auschwitz, they agreed to go."

According to the Barstool President, he discussed the matter with Jewish businessman Robert Kraft, and that the culprits will tour the death camp in Poland.

He reiterated that the two waitresses were still fired, calling one of them "the dumbest human I've ever talked to," and explaining, "I don't know if she thought she was making a political statement, but it was her alone, she didn't go to a manager, she kinda forced another girl to do it."

Portnoy lamented the rise of antisemitism in the past year and a half. "I've been in Barstool for 20 years, I've had more hate, more antisemitism in the last year, year and a half, than I've ever had. Whether people like Kanye, the UFC guy, it's like mainstream lunatics."